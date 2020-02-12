East Riding wins recycling league trophy

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been recognised for topping the Recycling League of England’s local authorities with a recycling rate of 64.8% for 2018/19.

In the wake of figures published by the government in December, the authority was this week officially presented with the trophy for “Local Authority Recycling League Champion for England”.

The council’s success was praised by Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, whose remit covers environmental issues including waste and recycling.

Rebecca Pow said: “Hearty congratulations to East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Local authorities play a vital role in ensuring we can all recycle more to create a cleaner, greener environment.

“Increasing recycling rates and creating a more circular economy lies at the heart of our future plans for managing our resources and waste.”

At an event held at East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s depot in Willerby, the council’s Leader Councillor Richard Burton was presented with what is the inaugural trophy for the top recycling council.

Councillor Burton said: “I’m extremely proud to accept this award on behalf of our waste and recycling team, our dedicated bin crews and the residents of the East Riding.

“Our residents are a hugely important part of our team.

“Without their continuing support for all our recycling schemes we wouldn’t be able to recycle as much as we do.”