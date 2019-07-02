East Riding waste and recycling team scoops top trophy at national awards

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team has won a top national award at a prestigious ceremony honouring the best in local government.

The team was presented with the award for Best Council Services Team at the MJ Local Government Achievement Awards 2019, held in London.

The annual awards recognise the very highest standards of services and staff at local authorities across the UK, and were hosted this year by BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern.

The East Riding team was up against different services from seven other local authorities.

It was third time lucky for the waste and recycling team, as they had reached the finals for the same award in 2017 and 2018.

Thanks to the support of East Riding residents, the council was able to recycle, reuse or compost 64.5% of all household waste in 2017/18. The national average was 44.8%.

Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The MJ Achievement Awards are very prestigious in the world of local government and it’s a great honour for our waste and recycling team to receive this.

“It’s very well deserved for all the hard work the staff have put in over the years to make the East Riding the country’s top recycler.

“Residents in the East Riding have contributed a great deal to the recycling success and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”