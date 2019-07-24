East Riding residents could face £300 fines if their rubbish is dumped by fly-tippers

Residents in the East Riding are being urged to take action to prevent their waste being fly-tipped – or they could be the ones facing a fine.

Enforcement officers at East Riding of Yorkshire Council are dealing with a large number of cases in which residents have hired a ‘man with a van’ to dispose of their waste – only for the rubbish to be found dumped on a roadside and has to be removed at council tax payers’ expense.

Illegal waste operators often cold call properties but are increasingly using social media sites such as Facebook to arrange waste collections.

Residents are being reminded they have a legal responsibility to dispose of waste properly – and that involves making necessary checks to ensure they use authorised waste carriers.

In line with new legislation, new £300 fixed penalty notices have been introduced in a bid to tackle these type of offences.

Fly-tippers themselves face £400 fixed penalty notices or even larger fines if they are taken to court.

Councillor Mike Stathers, the council’s portfilio holder for enhancing communities, said: “To help us prevent fly-tipping we’re encouraging residents to follow the SCRAP Code when they hire waste carriers.

“The code gives simple advice on what checks you need to make to avoid falling victim to rogue operators.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping to find out more information or to report fly-tipping.