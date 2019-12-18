East Riding of Yorkshire Council slammed over climate change issue

Environmentalists from across the area have criticised the East Riding of Yorkshire Council for repeatedly failing to declare a climate emergency.

Members of Extinction Rebellion and sister group Animal Rebellion staged a drop-in event prior to a full council meeting at County Hall, Beverley.

They invited councillors to meet them to explain their position on the climate. The campaigners said that only 17 of 67 councillors attended.

Last June, the Conservative group on the council were accused of ‘wrecking’ a motion to declare a climate emergency, proposed by Yorkshire Party councillor Andy Walker.

Environmental groups have pledged to increase the pressure on the council in the run up to the next full council meeting on Wednesday, January 8.

Jane Tredgett, Animal Rebellion spokesperson, said: “The UK Government and over 260 councils have declared a climate emergency, including Hull City Council. Tory councillors in East Riding are in denial over the biggest threat we face in the world – they have their heads buried in the sand.”

Extinction Rebellion activist Richard Claxton added: “Climate breakdown is not something that only affects remote parts of the world. Hull and East Yorkshire are in the front line with much of our land and so many of our homes close to sea level and endangered by the kind of severe flooding we are now used to. This is only going to get much worse.

“The fact that three quarters of councillors didn’t even bother to turn up to this event on the most serious issue of our time says it all – they simply don’t give a damn about climate chaos.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The Council takes climate change extremely seriously and aims to be carbon neutral within the Government’s deadline of 2050.

“In order to help us do this, a climate change review panel has been set up which will look at that we are already doing to help the environment and to look at what else we can do to reduce our carbon footprint.”