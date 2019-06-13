East Riding groups invited to apply for green grants

Community groups in this area are being invited to apply for grants to go towards projects that make their environment a better place to be.

The grants are being made available by East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of the Government’s Year of Green Action which was launched this year to raise awareness of, and participation in, action that is beneficial to the environment.

The scheme is part of the Government’s 25-year environment plan which aims to “be the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than when we found it”.

Councillor Mike Stathers, portfolio holder for enhancing communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for people and businesses across the East Riding to get involved in this national campaign, Year of Green Action.

“Through this fund, the council can promote the campaign at the same time as helping create residents benefits for their local community and for the environment.”

Anyone who interested in applying needs to register at https://eastridingofyorkshirecouncil.flexigrant.com/default.aspx and then select the Year of Green Action from the menu.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Sunday, July 7 and all projects that receive funding must be completed by Tuesday, December 31.