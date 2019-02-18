East Riding Council officers praised over Burnby Hall Heritage Centre bid

A Pocklington ward councillor has credited the director of planning and economic regeneration and officers within the Asset Strategy team at the East Riding of Yorkshire Council for their help in bringing the Burnby Hall Heritage Centre a step closer to fruition.

The vision to reunite Burnby Hall with the famous gardens has received a massive boost thanks to a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support a feasibility study in the creation of a museum of international standing.

Pocklington Provincial Ward Councillor Claude Mole said: “The splendid level of cooperation we have received from Mr Menzies, Councillor Parnaby OBE, and the officers has been fundamental in securing this funding and it is exciting that these ambitious plans could soon become a reality.”

Councillor Mole also gave credit to the companies involved in issuing Memorandum’s of Agreement for the transfer of these artefacts once the hall has been established as an accredited museum.

Councillor Mole added: “It is without doubt an ambitious plan which has taken a lot of work but the unstinted support by everyone involved has given us the confidence in transforming a vision into a reality.”