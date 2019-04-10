East Riding Council among the minority that are collecting garden waste for free

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is among a minority of councils who still collect garden waste for free, new analysis shows

Town halls have warned that moves to bring back free garden waste collections across England must be “fully funded”, with figures showing that two-thirds of councils now charge for the service.

The Government’s new waste strategy has promised to consult on whether the millions of English households with gardens should have access to free collections of their grass cuttings, twigs, plant and hedge clippings.

Research by the Press Association shows that, of 326 English councils which pick up rubbish and recycling from homes, 212 of them (65%) charge for a garden waste collection service.

An Environment Department spokesman said: “Subject to consultation, we intend to have free garden waste collections in place from 2023, with councils being funded appropriately to deliver this.”

Report by data reporter Joseph Hook.