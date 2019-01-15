Drive to place reflector strips on bollards

Ward councillor Andy Strangeway has joined the campaign to get reflector strips fitted to bollards along a busy Pocklington street.

Mr Strangeway is hoping that the East Riding of Yorkshire Council will place reflectors on the bollards along London Street to improve road safety.

Bollards along The Pavement already light up in the dark thanks to reflectors.

He decided to act after residents raised their concerns about the safety of their children regarding vehicles, including school buses, mounting the footpath on London Street.

Mr Strangeway said: “I have had quite a few reports of buses having to mount the kerb.

“It’s a problematic area for traffic. I think it should be made into a one-way street in the future, hopefully.

“The reflectors would light up when car headlights hit them, making it a safer area.

“These bollards on London Street, which is used as part of the busy school run, are in need of some renovation, so when they are repainted something should be added to make them glow. It wouldn’t cost more than £5-£10.

“A roll of reflective tape would do the trick.

“Children walk up the road to all the main schools from Denison Road and The Oval, all those estates up that area, and walk in the opposite direction to Woldgate. It’s the main school thoroughfare so something should be done.

“I have requested that ERYC give the London Street bollards a lick of paint and place a reflective strip on them all like there is on each of Pavement bollards.”