Drip, Drip, Drip play heading to Pocklington Arts Centre

Tackling tough topics with humour and hobnobs Drip, Drip, Drip is the latest taboo-busting play hosted by Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

This is a darkly comic story, set in an overstretched NHS hospital, which is sure to make you laugh, cry and possibly see the world from a new angle.

Pipeline Theatre has a reputation for taking difficult subjects and using humour to make them approachable and entertaining for audiences.

Free tea and hobnobs will be on offer to the audience before the show and there will be a post-show Q&A with the cast.

Jon Welch, writer and director of Drip, Drip, Drip, said: “Our new show is approaching a difficult subject with humour - we are seeking to create conversations around love, death, racism, hobnobs and everything in-between in today’s incredible NHS.

“All of the audience will have their own experiences of the NHS, either as a caregiver or receiver and it is our hope that we can provide a unique space in which people can carry on the conversation – an extremely rare opportunity in most of our daily experience.”

Drip, Drip, Drip comes to PAC on Wednesday 6 March at 7.30pm.

Tickets £12 advance, £14 on the door, £7 (under 21s) on sale at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.