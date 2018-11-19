Draw on your skills to win panto tickets

To celebrate the arrival of the pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Sunday 16 December budding young artists have the chance to win tickets to see the show.

Go along to PAC this Christmas for the pantomime of your dreams!

Help Prince Valentine defeat the evil fairy Malevola and wake Sleeping Beauty with a true love kiss.

Sleeping Beauty promises to be PAC’s funniest and most spectacular pantomime ever.

Packed with songs, slapstick, silliness, audience participation and all the fairy-tale magic of traditional pantomime, this fun-filled extravaganza promises to delight the whole family.

PAC is giving children aged 4-11 the chance to enter a Sleeping Beauty themed art competition to be in with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to see the show.

Second and third place winners will each receive a PAC cinema ticket to see a film of their choice, and we will be exhibiting the best entries.

There are two age categories – ages 4-7 and ages 8-11 – with a top prize, second place and third place prizes available in each category.

All you have to do is create a picture inspired by the story of Sleeping Beauty – perhaps one of your favourite characters, or best loved scenes from the story.

It can be done in any media you like, including pencil, pens, paints, ink, collage – let your imagination work its magic!

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “You know Christmas isn’t far away when we start gearing up for our pantomime, and with all the fairy tale magic and fun of Talegate Theatre’s Sleeping Beauty, this production looks set to be one of our best ever, so what better way to celebrate than with a creative competition?

“We cannot wait to see everyone’s artistic entries, so Good luck all and we’ll see you here on Sunday 16 December for our pantomime.”

The picture must be no bigger than A4 sized and has to have the name of the child, their age, and a contact telephone number or email address for their parent or guardian on the reverse.

Entries should be posted to Sara Morton, Pocklington Arts Centre, Market Place, Pocklington, York, YO42 2AR or dropped into our Box Office.

The closing date for entries is noon on Wednesday 5 December.

For tickets and further information about Sleeping Beauty at PAC call the Box Office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk