Down Memory Lane – Remembrance Day picture special

Standing silent in remembrance.
Guides and Scouts head to the memorial.

Pocklington Town Mayor Paul West lays a wreath for the Fallen.

Remembrance Day at Market Weighton in 2014.

A salute at the War Memorial.

Laying a cross at the memorial.

Market Weighton remembrance.

The Remembrance Day parade at Market Weighton in 2014.

