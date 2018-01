If you have any information about the photos included in this column, please email us at news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk or write to us at Down Memory Lane, Pocklington Post, Newchase Court, Hopper Hill Road, Scarborough Business Park, Scarborough, YO11 3YS.

Please email pictures if possible but they can also be submitted by post. All photographs sent by post can be returned so please supply a stamped, addressed envelope. This column has been compiled by Roger Pattison.

A new music system for Melbourne School in 1995.

An art exhibition at Woldgate School in 1995.

At the fair in 1995.

Flower kids in 1995.

Who is this in 1995?

A young policeman in 1995.