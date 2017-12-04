Double victory for poultry company

A local poultry business claimed two categories at the CLA and Amazon sponsored Rural Business Awards 2017.

T Soanes and Son Poultry, based at Middelton on the Wolds, was presented with the awards for Britain’s Best Rural Food and Drink Business and Rural Employer of the Year at the awards ceremony that was held at Denbies Wine Estates in Surrey.

Andrew Soanes, from T Soanes and Son, said: “Even after 70 years in business, it’s always great to be recognised with a national award and they don’t come much better than the Rural Business Awards.

“Our business has seen many highs and lows over the last 70 years so we know how important it is to cherish and support rural enterprises. Being named winner of two categories at this year’s Rural Business Awards is a great honour for us.

“It’s wonderful to be recognised in our sector as the Best Food and Drink Business, however, to be awarded Rural Employer of the Year is particularly special.”