Double bill of shows celebrates radio, records and The Radio Times!

Whether you love live music or theatre then Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) has the perfect night of live entertainment coming up that superbly crosses both genres.

Storyteller, poet and Radio 4 regular John Osborne has enjoyed sell-out runs and countless five star ratings for his show ‘John Peel’s Shed’ which pays tribute to the much-loved broadcaster while celebrating all things radio.

Now Osborne is bringing his hit show to PAC on Wednesday 27 March as part of a double bill that also features his latest show ‘Circled in the Radio Times’.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “The very talented John Osborne will undoubtedly bring something completely different to our programme of live events for our spring/summer 2019 season.

“We first discovered John Osborne, and his fantastic show John Peel’s Shed, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it was met with incredible reviews, so to have him perform two shows in one night is a real treat which we know our audience will love, whether you are a music, a theatre fan, or both.

“The show has sold-out previous venues so I would highly recommend booking in advance for this theatrical and musical extravaganza.”

In 2002, Osborne won a competition on the late John Peel’s Radio 1 show. His prize was a box of records that took him eight years to listen to.

The resulting show is an ode to radio, those records, and anyone who has ever sought solace in wireless.

It features a selection of records previously owned by the late John Peel, many of which are very rare recordings by obscure and now defunct bands, providing a unique opportunity for any Peel fans.

Tickets for John Peel’s Shed and As Circled in the Radio Times are £12 advance, £14 door, and £7 (Under 21), available now by calling the Box Office on 01759 301547 or at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk