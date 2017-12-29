Don’t put batteries in your bin plea

Residents in the East Riding are being urged not to put used batteries in their bins at home – because it can lead to fires at recycling plants.

Over the past year there have been a number of fires at recycling facilities, including some in our region, which have been started by batteries coming into contact with vehicles and machinery.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is asking residents to recycle batteries the safe and correct way. People can take all used batteries to:

Local shops and supermarkets – Most stores that sell batteries will have a battery recycling point or container which residents can put their used ones into.

Household waste recycling sites (tips) – All 10 sites in the East Riding have dedicated battery bins that can take all types.

Councillor Symon Fraser said: “East Riding residents do a fantastic job at helping us recycle, but batteries can cause a few problems if they are put in the bin at home. We are asking residents to please recycle them at shops or household waste recycling sites.”