Disappointment at police funding plan

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has expressed his frustration over the Police Funding Settlement announced by the Home Office.

Mr Hunter said: “The statement by the policing minister on police funding is disappointing and will not address the problems faced by policing.

“The minister said he had spoken to chief constables and crime commissioners and had listened. He may have listened but he has not acted accordingly.

“The provision of the same level of resource from central Government next year to local forces as we are receiving in 2017/18 takes no account of inflationary pressures, an effective reduction in the provision of Government support for local forces at a time when it is generally acknowledged that policing is facing pressures perhaps greater than at any other time in recent history.”