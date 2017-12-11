Diary dates for the Pocklington area

Here are the latest what’s On listings for Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding areas.

Also listed are the regular group meetings in the region.

Pocklington

All Saints Church: Sing your Heart out for Christmas at 6.30pm. Pocklington and District Scouts, Cubs and Beavers will be attending. Listen to a Christmas melody of music. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served. Donations to the British Heart Foundation and All Saints Church. All very welcome.

Town Centre: Local businesses late night opening until 8pm. Take the stress out of your Christmas shopping enjoy mulled wine, mince pies and prosecco as you shop.

Melbourne

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 6.30pm. Visit https://lions105c.org.uk/derwent/rockingrudolph to find out more information. All dates are dependent on weather and operational capability. Contact Lion John on 0845 833 2816 if you can help.

15 December

Wilberfoss

St John the Baptist Church: Archbishop Sentamu will join the Revd Aysha St Giles, Bishop of Selby Dr John Thomson and parishioners for a short service of Morning Prayer at 9.15am.

Stamford Bridge

St John the Baptist Church: Dr John Sentamu will join an event for families and young people at 3.45pm.

Thornton

St Michael’s Church: Archbishop Dr John Sentamu will attend a Carol Service at 7.30pm.

Pocklington

JJs Bar: A evening of acoustic music and singing with Phil Richards between 7pm and 10pm.

16 December

Pocklington

COUNCIL OFFICES ON GEORGE STREET: Pocklington Lions are providing an autism friendly grotto for residents of Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding area. The grotto will provide children with a quiet environment to meet Santa and receive a sensory toy gift.

Nunburnholme

ST JAMES’ CHURCH: Good Company presents Early Christmas Choral Music, at 7.30pm. If you are in need of a little Christmas spirit, then come along and enjoy our evening’s festive musical programme. There will be readings and carols. Tickets are £5 and include a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie. All proceeds will go to the church. For further details contact Ann on 01759 304311 .

Thornganby/Wheldrake

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 5.30pm.

Shiptonthorpe

LANGLANDS GARDEN CENTRE: Dr John Sentamu will mingle with staff and customers including in the café, and give a short Christmas message over the internal tannoy

17 December

Wheldrake

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 5.30pm.

19 December

Pocklington

Burnby Lane/Wold Road area: Rocking Rudolph and Santa Street Collection starting at 5pm. Pocklington Lions will be escorting Santa around Pocklington.

Allerthorpe

ST BOTOLPH’S CHURCH: Sentamu will lead worship before presiding at a Eucharist Service for the Deanery of South Wold at All Saints’ Church, Market Weighton at 10.30am.

Driffield

The Bell Hotel, Market Place: Trad Jazz session from 8pm. Free admission, all welcome.

Newton and Sutton on Derwent

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 6.30pm.

20 December

Escrick

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 6.30pm.

21 December

Pocklington

WEST GREEN END OF TOWN: Rocking Rudolph and Santa Street Collection starting at 5pm. Pocklington Lions will be escorting the reindeer and Santa around the streets of Pocklington.

Town Centre: Local businesses late night opening until 8pm. Take the stress out of your Christmas shopping enjoy mulled wine, mince pies and prosecco as you shop.

Stamford Bridge and the Cattons

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 6.30pm. Visit https://lions105c.org.uk/derwent/rockingrudolph to find out more information.

22 December

Burnby

EQUESTRIAN CENTRE: A Christmassy Pony Day. Bring along your Christmas jumpers and tinsel for a fun filled day. There will be Grooming, pony care, riding, games on horseback and games on foot – All with a Christmas twist. The cost is £35 and booking is essential. Call 07850 664 992 to book a place.

Stamford Bridge

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 5.30pm.

23 December

Stamford Bridge

Village wide: The Derwent Lions Rocking Rudolph Christmas Sleigh will be out and about from 5.30pm.

Pocklington

Sainsbury’s: Pocklington Lions Santa, along with Rocking Rudolph will be absed at the store between 10am and 4pm. Please help fill the buckets for charity.

24 December

Pocklinton

JJs Bar: Christmas Eve Disco between 7pm and 11.45pm.

26 December

Pocklington

JJs Bar: Boxing Day Dance & Disco between 7pm and 11.45pm. Dance off that Christmas dinner with your friends.

4 January

Market Weighton

Community Hall: The Market Weighton Branch of the Yorkshire Countrywoman’s Association meets at 2pm. Mike Smith entertaining the group with a programme entitled “Afternoon Delight”.

Mondays

Pocklington

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.­15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: If you would like to become a member or find out more about Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm.

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Harpham

Village Hall: Wolds Academy Dance Class. Contact Louise on 07940 716435. Day time space is also available by calling 07771 798222.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members welcome.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome.

Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm (April 6 to May 18). Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for more information.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested in joining or seeing what we get up to are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

Flemingate Bowling Club (Leisure Centre Site): We offer Social Bowling every Wednesday afternoon commencing 1.30pm and are offer a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Little Saints: Group for all children up to school age. All Saints’ Church. Thursdays in term time, 1.45pm-3pm. No need to book, just join in. Free. Stories, songs and craft.

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

Driffield

Driffield WI: First Thursday in the month, 7.15pm, The Masonic Hall, Lockwood Street. Guests welcome. Phone 01377 253009.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era.

Free admission and parking, dog and child friendly.

Beverley

St Nicholas Community Centre, Holme Church Lane: Arts and Crafts Resource Sales, open every Thursday, 11am to 2.30pm, and on the first Thursday of each month (term-time only), 4pm-6pm. Call 01482 863542.

St Mary’s School, Eden Road: Beverley Belles WI meet on the third Thursday of the month at 8pm. New members always welcomed.

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group. Most of the group gathers at noon and have a meal, but some just come for the meeting which begins at 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. Local helpline and for more information call 01482 830083.

FRIDAYS

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am -noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time and would welcome new members.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm-9.30pm.New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

SATURDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

SUNDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Flemingate Bowling Club (leisure centre site): Social bowling from 1.30pm, with a warm welcome to all potential new members. The club has sets of bowls for use by new players. Smooth soled shoes or trainers should be worn.

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date held.