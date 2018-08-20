Detectamet’s landmark year

Pocklington company Detectamet is celebrating 15 years in business this month.

Since its ‘under the stairs’ start-up in 2003 the firm has outgrown three East Yorkshire premises and moved into its fourth home, Prospect House, on the Pocklington Industrial Estate last year.

It helps food manufacturers and pharmaceutical businesses to reduce the risk of food contamination by making and distributing more than 350 products that are manufactured from metal detectable and X-ray detectable plastics.

In 2015 Detectamet Inc was opened in the USA near the city of Richmond in Virginia. From these offices and large warehouse, it services all North and South America with the full range of products made and supplied from Pocklington.

Sean Smith, Detectamet’s chairman, said: “When the company was launched from our three square metre East Yorkshire office I could not have imagine that I would eventually be needing premises of 3,000 square metres in the UK and 1,300 square metres in the USA.

“Over the next five years we have plans to open offices in countries wanting to improve food safety and where local food processing customers appreciate how our detectable plastic products reduce expensive food safety recalls.”