Detectamet appoints new sales manager

Exponential growth and expansion have led to local firm Detectamet appointing a new sales manager.

Chris Lund has now joined the successful Pocklington-based detectable products manufacturer.

Helen Morrison, Detectamet’s group managing director, said: “Chris has 15 years’ experience in selling food service equipment, working closely with distributors to develop sales for products in the UK and further afield. As we continue to expand, Chris’s role will focus on growing our market share in the UK and Europe.”