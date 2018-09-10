Dementia sufferers invited to step up for dance session

People living with dementia, their carers, friends and family, are invited to attend a free dance session at Pocklington Arts Centre.

The session, run by the dance department from York St John University, aims to provide a sense of wellbeing for people in the early stages of dementia and their companions and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

The sessions are held regularly at the University, led by the dance department, but PAC is keen to introduce those affected by dementia in the Pocklington area to the benefits of dance and gentle movement. It is widely recognised that dancing can have a positive impact on a person’s health and wellbeing.

The session will take place in the studio at PAC at 10am on Wednesday 26 September.

The session is open to all, regardless of ability, including those who may wish to remain seated throughout. No dance partner is required. Tea and coffee will be served afterwards, providing an opportunity for people to socialise.

Janet Farmer, venue director, said: “The dance sessions for people with dementia held at York St John University are so beneficial for so many people, we just felt it would be fantastic to enable them to be rolled out into the Pocklington area by hosting a session here at PAC. Our studio is the perfect space for a dance workshop like this so we would encourage anyone who feels they may benefit from this type of activity to come along.”

The session is free of charge but booking is essential. Call 01759 301547 for details.