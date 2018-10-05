Delight at award for canal project

Efforts to restore and celebrate Pocklington Canal have been recognised in the Canal & River Trust’s Living Waterways Awards.

As part of a three-year Heritage Lottery Fund project, the work on Church Bridge and the celebration of the canal’s bicentenary gained the runner-up award in the Heritage & Conservation category.

Lizzie Dealey, project officer at the Trust, said: “The Living Waterways awards recognise the most exciting and inspiring waterway-based projects from across the UK, so we’re delighted that Pocklington Canal has been noted for transforming the local environment, conserving the past, and enriching lives.

“Our thanks go to all the volunteers from Canal & River Trust, Pocklington Canal Amenity Society and many other partnership groups and organisations.

“Whether they’ve been painting locks, rebuilding stonework, managing the vegetation or digging up the past in our archaeology sessions, they should be really proud of the difference they have made to this wonderful waterway.

“We couldn’t have done all this great work without the support from Heritage Lottery Fund, so our thanks to them and all lottery players too.

“We hope people will continue to enjoy the benefits of spending time on or by Pocklington Canal for years to come.”

Sue Wilkinson, Canal & River Trust trustee and chair of the Awards assessment panel, added: “Our inland waterways have been part of our island history for hundreds, if not thousands of years.

“That they are still being used and enjoyed today, making our lives richer and happier is down to a lot of effort by many unsung heroes and these awards exist to celebrate their efforts. This is the fifteenth year of the Awards and, as ever, the assessment panel faced a tremendous challenge in selecting which projects to recognise and we congratulate all finalists.”

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/to find out more about upcoming events and activities at Pocklington Canal.