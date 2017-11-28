Delight as Chennai Six are acquitted over India weapons charges

Families of the British men held in an Indian jail on weapons charges for four years, including Pocklington man Paul Towers, have spoken of their relief after all six were acquitted.

The men, known as the Chennai Six, were first jailed in October 2013 while working as security guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean.

A post on The Chennai 6 Facebook page said the families were “understandably delighted” at the news. They are now waiting to hear when they will be allowed home from India to their families.

Yorkshire MEP Mike Hookem has welcomed the potential release, saying the move was “long overdue for a group of professional men doing nothing more than their job”.

He said: “It would be amazing to have these men home with their families for Christmas.”

Pocklington’s MP Sir Greg Knight has welcomed the news that the six former soldiers are to be released.

Sir Greg said: “I am delighted at this court decision and pleased that it is a full acquittal.

“The court also ordered that the men’s passports be released which is a good sign that an end could be near for this whole sorry saga.

“The proceedings before the Indian courts have taken far too long. Even if all the men get home for Christmas, which now looks likely, there is an injustice here.”