Decorations hunt at Jubilee Park

Lyn and Gerry Grant at Fangfoss Pottery are bringing their 40th celebrations to a close with a Christmas decoration hunt based at the village’s Jubilee Park.

Throughout December they will be hiding ceramic snowflakes and stars that can be used to decorate Christmas trees for visitors to find.

Lyn said: “In the summer we did a similar thing with little ceramic mice. “They were hidden all over the park, and proved popular with visitors.

“So now Christmas is nearly on us, we are choosing a suitable wintry theme and hope people enjoy looking for them.”