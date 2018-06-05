Danny’s picture to be real draw at Acorn Gallery

As part of its Heritage Lottery Fund Golden Jubilee Restoration project, volunteers at Burnby Hall Gardens have been organising a grand draw in partnership with several businesses in the area donating prizes.

The event is to take place in the gardens on the evening of Saturday 25 August, with all funds raised go towards this fantastic project, currently in its second year.

The top prize is a limited edition print taken from a superb new original painting by popular artist Danny Abrahams.

The print has been donated by The Acorn Gallery, which began showing the artist’s work back in 2012.

Since then Danny Abrahams has become very well-known with the gallery shipping work to collectors all over the UK.

Danny was delighted to be approached to paint the gardens and enjoyed a visit there earlier in the year to have a look around and decide which view to paint.

He said: “I was spoilt for choice.

“It’s a beautiful place with superb views at every turn.

“It was the dovecote that made the decision for me though.”

The painting is now finished and will be unveiled at the Acorn Gallery in Pocklington by the artist this Saturday (9 June).

Danny will be in the gallery on the day between 11am and 2pm demonstration his skills and exhibiting a number of original works.

Everybody is welcome and prize draw tickets will be available to buy on the day.