‘Dangerous’ animals kept as pets in region

More dangerous wild animals are being kept as pets in East Yorkshire, posing a “significant risk” to the general public.

Lemurs, small clawed otters and capuchin monkeys are among some of the exotic animals owned by East Riding residents.

Recently, Hull City Council revealed dozens of deadly venomous snakes were housed at addresses in the city – including rattlesnakes, vipers and spitting cobras.

A freedom of information request found that East Riding Council has issued two dangerous wild animal (DWA) licences since 2017. Each two-year licence costs £320 from the local authority, while those seeking guidance before applying can pay £60 for a ‘pre-application advice service’.

Several wild animals from far flung areas of the world are being kept in East Riding homes, including two rare types of lemur native to Madagascar, the red-ruffed lemur and ring-tailed lemurs.

Dr Chris Draper, head of animal welfare and captivity for Born Free, said: “These animals are not suitable to have in private hands or in domestic settings.

“It immediately presents a range of issues – from meeting the specific needs of the animals to ensuring the safety of those around them. They pose a significant risk to the generic public. Often the legislation requires them to get a licence to protect the wider public but not the owners themselves – that in itself is a very risky activity.

“It’s also a worry that it’s so easy to get these licences and keep these animals as pets at the simple click of a mouse.”

Another unusual wild animal that could be living down a street near you is the small-clawed otter – the smallest of the 13 otter species.

Dark brown and measuring up to 2m long, they are mainly found across Asia in southern parts of India, China, Indonesia and the Philippines.