Crowds turn out to remember the Fallen

Towns and villages across the district turned out in force to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, with the day being given extra poignancy as it marked the centenary of the end of World War One.

Events got underway before dawn, there were dozens of parades, church services and wreath laying at war memorials through the day and it was well into the evening before the final commemoration finished.

Cub and Scout representatives lay wreaths at the World War One memorial.

They started early in Pocklington as over a hundred residents turned out to listen to local piper Angus O’Donnell play ‘When the Battle’s O’er’ on his bagpipes in front of the town’s WWI memorial.

The same refrain was being repeated at 6am local time by pipers across the world, including just a mile up the road where Bentley Glennie also played his Northumbrian pipes next to the RAF WWII memorial outside the gliding club – the armistice was signed at 6am on 11 November 1918 but did not come into effect until five hours later.

Many locals returned to the Market Street memorial to observe the two minute silence at 11am, while many more were doing the same in the town’s churches and before kick-off at junior sports matches.

Pocklington’s Remembrance Parade on Sunday afternoon saw going on for a thousand people turn out to either march in the procession or watch from the sidelines.

The wreath laying at Stamford Bridge.

The parade was headed by John Marshall in his WWI Thorneycroft truck, which last year conveyed new bells from Britain to the battleground church in Ypres. Wreaths were laid at both the WWI and WWII memorials before the parade gathered into a packed All Saints church, which is still displaying an exhibition of the town’s WWI fallen heroes, for the service of remembrance.

The newly erected memorial to WWI Victoria Cross winner, Harry Wood, was the focal point for Newton upon Derwent. Nearby Sutton upon Derwent had its parade and service in the morning but events went on into the evening with the village beacon being lit at 6.55pm before a social gathering in the village hall.

Kevin Warcup, chairman of Pocklington branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I would just like to thank everyone, starting with the Mayor Dean Hodgson and all the town councillors for a very fitting 100 Year commemorative Remembrance/Armistice Day and service. I am sure all will agree that it was a very moving and poignant day!

“As always on Remembrance Sunday I hope the children will begin to understand how important this day is in the town’s calendar, after all the involvement of the children is key to the future of Remembrance.

The parade at Stamford Bridge.

“I would also like to thank the Civilian Groups, CCF/ACF, the emergency services, serving regular and reserve forces, Market Weighton Boys Brigade for playing for us, Captain Samantha Cheadle for taking the parade, and John Marshall for bringing his WW1 Truck it really made the day special.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Angus O’Donnell for his excellent pipe playing and then for his help along with Pocklington Lions for marshalling the parade.

“I would like to thank Mr O’Donnell again for taking on the Poppy Appeal at very short notice and for doing an excellent job with limited resources, to all the Lions, members of the public and the small number of members from the Royal British Legion who helped on the two static stands at Aldi and Sainsbury’s.”

As well as events in Pocklington and Market Weighton, there were other events across the region, including at Sancton, South Cave (organised by the U3A History Group), Stamford Bridge and at Elvington Air Museum.

Royal British Legion standard bearer Mark Abel raises the colours at the World War One memorial.