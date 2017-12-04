Crowds come out for festive tractor run

The Tinsel Time Tractor Run, which started and finished at Holme on Spalding Moor, raised more than £1,500 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Spectators had the chance to see 61 tractors decked with various festive items as the run snaked through Everingham, Bielby, Allerthorpe, Pocklington, Thornton, Melbourne, East Cottingwith, Ellerton, Aughton, Laytham and Seaton Ross.

A classic tractor is decked with tinsel.

Angela Hammond, one of the organisers, said: “Everyone connected with the run would like to thank all the tractor drivers and to the people who turned out to watch, making it a really good day.

“The first year we had 24 tractors, last year we had 47, and this year we had 61 tractors taking part.

“We would like to say a big thank you to Sue and Keith Walton for letting us use their field, and for all their help, from start to finish on the tractor run.

“Also to Dave, the fish and chip man, for the beautiful food that everyone really enjoyed.

“There were plenty of spectators at the event and we would like to say thank you to everyone who donated to the air ambulance.

“Lisa Hemming, from Holme On Spalding Moor and her family came to support us after the Yorkshire Air Ambulance came to their aid.

“Unfortunately her dad passed away, but Lisa really wanted to support the cause.”