Vehicle seized after reports of overnight poaching near South Cliffe
Police officers have seized a vehicle following reports of overnight poaching in the South Cliffe area.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 12:30 pm
Humberside Police Rural Task Force officers were supported by the Humber Beat roads team as they seized the car for no insurance.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “Following Reports of overnight poaching in the South Cliffe area, and after great assistance from Humber Beat Roads, the Rural Task force have seized a vehicle for no insurance.
“Thanks again go to our Farmwatch community for their support.”