Two teens in court over criminal damage in Market Weighton

Two teenage boys have appeared before the courts charged with causing criminal damage in Market Weighton.

While neither can be named for legal reasons, one of them has been ordered to pay £280 compensation and £85 court costs after admitting criminal damage.

Beverley Magistrates Court heard he had been involved in spray painting indecent images and offensive symbols onto the road in Scots Croft.

A second teenager has denied being involved in the incident and is due to return to court for trial on Friday 26 October.

Police officers have been out in the area working with everyone from local schools to motorists, businesses and residents to help prevent anti-social behaviour in the town.

Humberside Police is also exploring how using the latest technology could help officers in the future.

Insp Mark Lovell said: “We’ve done a lot of work in the area to reduce antisocial behaviour and we’ve had some really positive results, with very few reported incidents in the last few weeks.

“What we’re doing now is to work with the Town Council to plan ahead and explore new ways of stopping antisocial behaviour in future.

“We’ve had a lot of success in Hessle with ‘speaking CCTV cameras’ and we’re looking at whether we could replicate that here.”

He added: “As well as using the existing CCTV cameras to monitor what’s happening in an area, the technology allows us to speak to people through speakers fitted to the cameras, warning them when their behaviour isn’t appropriate.

“We have found this is often enough to stop antisocial behaviour and that people are also much less likely to behave in this way again in the future.

“We coordinated work to clear up the Monkey Run and it’s now looking fantastic.

“We’ve also had lots of patrols out across the town at all times of day and night to target criminals and offer support, advice and reassurance to residents.

“A big part of what we’ve been doing is getting out there and speaking to people.

“We’ve had stands in some of the busiest shopping areas offering crime prevention advice and the opportunity to speak to our officers.

“We’ve also been into both the secondary and primary schools to talk to the pupils about how they can get involved in positive activities in the town and how we can help with this.

“We also talk about the impact of antisocial behaviour and how what can seem like harmless fun can seriously affect others.”