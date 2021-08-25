Two arrested over suspected drugs possession after police stop vehicle near Shiptonthorpe
A 31-year-old woman and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and money laundering, following a vehicle stop by Humberside Police’s Roads Crime Team on Market Weighton Road shortly before 7pm last night (Tuesday, August 24).
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 12:02 pm
A police spokesman said: “A black Mercedes was spotted driving a dangerous 85mph in a 60mph area at Shiptonthorpe.
“Upon searching the vehicle, which initially failed to stop, more than £1,000 cash was discovered as well as a quantity of cannabis.
“The woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.
“They remain in our custody at this time.”