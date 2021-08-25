Two arrested over suspected drugs possession after police stop vehicle near Shiptonthorpe

A police spokesman said more than £1,000 cash was discovered in a search as well as a quantity of cannabis.

A police spokesman said: “A black Mercedes was spotted driving a dangerous 85mph in a 60mph area at Shiptonthorpe.

“Upon searching the vehicle, which initially failed to stop, more than £1,000 cash was discovered as well as a quantity of cannabis.

“The woman was also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.