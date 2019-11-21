The latest list of crimes in Pock and Market Weighton

Here is the latest list of crimes in the Pocklington and Market Weighton areas as provided by the Neighbourhood Police teams.

○ Two secure properties in Pocklington have been broken into and searched.

○ A secure property on Beckside, Barmby Moor was broken into and searched.

○ There was an attempted burglary of a property in Allerthorpe. The suspects damaged the lock to the patio door but were then disturbed and fled.

○ Two 2 cars parked on School Lane, Pocklington have been damaged.

○ A secure outbuilding of a property on the Main street, Everingham was broken into and a lawn mower stolen.

○ A secure property on Church Lane, Seaton Ross was broken into and searched (The rear patio door was smashed).

○ There was an attempted burglary of a secure property in Allerthorpe. The suspects damaged the lock to the patio door but were then disturbed and fled.

○ Entry was gained into a secure property in Millbeck Close, Market Weighton, which was then searched.

○ A brick was thrown at a window of a property in Market Weighton causing damage to the window sill.

○ Two secure properties in Market Weighton were broken into and searched.

○ Entry was gained into a secure property in Sancton and various items were stolen.

Latest crime data for the area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link. Visit https://www.humberside.police.uk/teams/wolds-weighton for regular updates.