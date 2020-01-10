Roads policing officers arrest suspected thieves

Two men and one woman were stopped by roads policing officers and arrested in connection with the theft of high value goods from a DIY store in Hull.

Officers received a report on Wednesday, January 8 around 6pm that nearly £1,000 worth of shower units had been stolen from the store on Stoneferry Road.

A car was identified and roads policing officers saw the vehicle on the A63 driving westbound.

The car was stopped between North Cave and Howden and the stolen items were found in the car boot.

A police spokesman said: “The three people were arrested on suspicion of theft.

“Investigations are now underway to see if the group are linked to other similar thefts in the North of England.”