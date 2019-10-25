Rise in violent crime in the East Riding

Violent crime has risen in the East Riding over the last year, new figures show.

The Police Federation said officers across England and Wales were struggling to “deliver the basics”, and warned the benefits of promised new recruits would not be felt for some time.

Humberside Police recorded 7,551 incidents of violent crime in the East Riding in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 23% compared to the previous year.

At 22.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that’s lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 28.7.

One of the main factors behind the increase was the increase in stalking and harassment, which rose by 85%, from 1,284 incidents to 2,373.

Offences of violence with injury increased by 3% and violence without injury by 11%, reaching 2,421 and 2,743 respectively.

There was also one homicide, which include murders and manslaughters, down by one on the previous 12 months.

However, the ONS said improvements to reporting and recording practices by police could be behind the increase.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “These figures once again come as no surprise as officers continue to struggle to deal with delivering the basics in policing which is incredibly frustrating for them.

“With forces snowed under by demand, unable to answer all 999 calls in some cases, chiefs are having to make some difficult decisions over which services need to be reined back.”

Other crimes recorded in the East Riding included:

○ 755 sexual offences, a rise of 15%

○ 5,583 theft offences, a decrease of 31%

○ 2,648 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down slightly

○ 332 drug offences, up 51%

○ 89 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 39%

○ 2,007 public order offences, up 73%

There was also a 7% increase in incidents involving knives or sharp incidents across England and Wales.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for crime, Chief Constable Andy Cooke, said while the rise was concerning, use of targeted stop and search and other measures had helped reduce the rate of increase.