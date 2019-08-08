Rise in number of people in East Riding of Yorkshire caught with knives and guns, police recorded crime figures show

The number of people caught with guns and knives in East Riding of Yorkshire has increased by more than 50%, according to the latest police recorded crime statistics.

There were 89 weapons possession offences in the 12 months to March 2019, according to data by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). These can include hand guns, knives and corrosive acid.

That figure is up 62% on 2017-18, when 55 incidents were recorded.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures. However, statisticians said that recorded crime figures are reliable for lower volume offences, such as possession of a knife or a gun.

Mark Bangs, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said: “The picture of crime is a complex one.

“For example, overall levels of violence have remained steady but we have seen increases in violent crimes involving knives and sharp instruments.

“We have seen increases in fraud and overall theft, but decreases in burglary following recent rises.”

Overall, police recorded crime in the East Riding increased in the 12 months to March 2019. Over the period, 21,500 crimes were recorded, up by 15% on 2016-17.

That means there was a rate of 64 crimes per 1,000 residents during 2018-19, below the England and Wales average of 89.

There were 1,428 residential burglaries reported in the East Riding. Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figure cannot be compared with other years.

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: “These figures come as no surprise and rightly cause alarm bells.

“For far too long, crime and policing has not been taken seriously enough.

“To make a real impact on our operational performance we need thousands of new officers.

“This should be the priority of the new Government which should be determined to protect the safety and security of everyone in the country.”