Residents urged to report any suspected hare coursing activity

Hare coursing is reducing year on year thanks to police action and a close working relationship with rural communities. Photo: Humberside Police.

The force is one of 24 across the country that supports ‘Operation Galileo’ which aims to deter and prevent rural crime – specifically hare coursing.

Now the harvest is over, officers are reminding people in the East Riding area to report anyone who they suspect is hare coursing.

Sergeant Jenna Jones from our Rural Task Force said: “We have done really well together to reduce hare coursing and I don’t want that to stop.

“Prevention continues to be our continued focus of Op Galileo, supported by more sophisticated prosecutions and intelligence gathering capabilities.

“As the harvest is now almost completed we want to remind our communities to report anyone who they suspect is hare coursing in our countryside.

“We have been out across the force area in recent weeks carrying out patrols to prevent and deter criminals from coming into our area.

“Hare coursers often use old 4x4s and carry lurcher-type dogs in their vehicles.

“If you see any vehicle being driven in a suspicious way in our countryside please call us and report your concerns.

“We have also seen a number of recent reports of illegal lamping in the area and this too is a wildlife crime we want to bring an end to.

“Poaching is a national wildlife crime priority and illegal ‘lampers’ are often involved in other criminality such as burglary and vehicle crime.

“We want you to report any suspicious activity to us, particularly in the early hours of the morning if you suspect lamping is in progress. By letting us know as it is happening we can catch offenders in the act.