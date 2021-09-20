Police witness appeal following a serious road traffic collision between Middleton on the Wolds and Market Weighton

Police officers were called to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A614 near Middleton on the Wolds at 4:30pm on Sunday, (September 19).

A grey Yamaha motorcycle and a yellow Peugeot car collided between Middleton on the Wolds and Market Weighton.

A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “Sadly, the 49-year-old motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries, while the passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Peugeot also suffered serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss.

“They are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage.