Police warning to motorists following reports of catalytic converter thefts

Humberside Police said it has received reports of catalytic converters being stolen across the force area.

In recent weeks the force has received a number of reports from across the area and work is ongoing to identify those responsible.

As the price of metals such as platinum and palladium have risen, many areas of the UK have seen increased reports of catalytic converter thefts.

A police spokesman said: “While all cars are potentially at risk, thieves are most likely to target hybrids – where the catalytic converter is used less and the metals are less likely to be damaged – or vehicles with a higher ground clearance, such as vans and SUVs.

“We’re investigating all the reports we have received and are following up a number of lines of enquiry.

“In the meantime, we want to help prevent further thefts from occurring, so please pass on our advice to anyone you think may be at risk and, if you see anyone acting suspiciously, please call us on our non-emergency 101 line.”

Police offices have provided some measures to help prevent thefts. They include:

○ Report any suspicious activity – if you see anyone looking like they are working under a parked car – call it in to 101 – it’s better to be safe than sorry

○ Car owners – Speak to your local garage about having suitable locks or guards fitted. They can also advise you on getting your catalytic converter security marked to make it harder for thieves to dispose of.

○ Park your car in a locked garage where possible. If that isn’t an option, park in a well-lit and busy area.

○ Park with your exhaust close to walls, fences or high kerbs, which will make it harder to access.

○ Catalytic converters are at the front of your vehicle, so park facing walls or other vehicles where possible, which will make it harder to remove.