Police teams’ plea over social media

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams are urging people not to take to social media as officers tackle crime in the area.

Pocklington was recently been made a priority area for the policing team.

Residents will see an increased presence as officers are tasked daily to perform patrols in the town at the peak times of demand.

However, following anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and burglaries to commercial premises, residents have been taking to social media, speculating on the crimes – jeopardising any future court proceedings.

A police spokesman said: “We will provide updates as we progress the investigations, but urge residents to refrain from speculation and naming individuals on social media, as this can jeopardise any future proceedings.

“We are aware of the growing concern among residents and our investigations are continuing.

“We will be conducting #HumberTalking surveys over the summer period, visiting every household in Pocklington.

“This will help us to understand the local issues in more detail and how we, alongside our partners, can assist in alleviating any concerns raised.

“We ask that you continue to report any issues via the non-emergency telephone number: 101 for non-emergency matters or 999 for an emergency call.”