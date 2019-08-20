Police teams out and about in town areas

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Neighbourhood Police Teams will be operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity.

The patrols will be operating on a regular basis to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Pocklington, the patrols will include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks.

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

In Market Weighton, officers will be conducting regular patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road car park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Here are the latest crime figures (from July 2018 to June 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 713 cases (+22.5%); burglary 76 (+28.8%); criminal damage 82 (-10.9%); drug offences 12 (+200%); shop theft 4 (-55.6); sexual offences 31 (+18.5%); theft from motor vehicle 13 (-23.5%); theft of motor vehicle 8 (+60%); other thefts 89 (+30.2%); violence against the person 328 (+26.2%); anti-social behaviour 83 (-39.9%).

A spokesman said: “It is positive to see that all offence categories have seen a reduction in the number of offences.

“It is also worth noting that although some categories show that there has been a large percentage increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being so low.”

Pocklington: All offences 645 cases (+16.0%); burglary 63 (+26.0%); criminal damage 115 (+16.2%); drug offences 3 (-40%); shop theft 13 (-18.8%); sexual offences 20 (-31%); thefts from motor vehicle 14 (-12.5%) thefts of motor vehicle 4 (+100%); other thefts 83 (+12.2%); violence against the person 265 (+26.2); anti-social behaviour 125 (+1.6%).

A spokesman said: “all offence categories apart from Criminal Damage, ASB and TFMV, have either experienced no change or a reduction in the number of offences compared to the previous month.

“It is also worth noting that although some categories show that there has been a large percentage increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being so low.”

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.