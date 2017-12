Police are searching for a 12-year-old who went missing overnight.

Skye Austin has not been seen since leaving her home in the Malton area, around 8.30pm yesterday.

Skye went missing over night

The youngster may still be in her pyjamas.

Police believe she is currently somewhere in the Malton/Norton area, and are urging the public to report any possible sightings immediately.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Skye, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact North Yorkshire Police.