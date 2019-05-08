Police patrols to halt anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams will be operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity.

The patrols will be operating throughout May and June to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance). Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Latest crime figures (April 2018 to March 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 694 cases (+23%); burglary 80 (+23.1%); criminal damage 79 (-10.2%); drug offences 11 (+120%); shop theft 9 (+80%); sexual offences 29 (-9.4%); theft from motor vehicle 18 (+80%); theft of motor vehicle 9 (+125%); other thefts 64 (+28%); violence against the person 311 (+22%); anti-social behaviour 87 (-37.4%).

Pocklington: All offences 656 cases (+28.1%); burglary 53 (+3.9%); criminal damage 122 (+47%); drug offences 3 (-62.5%); shop theft 9 (-47.1%); sexual offences 19 (-50%); thefts from motor vehicle 12 (-36.8%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 81 (+22.7%); violence against the person 280 (+57.3); anti-social behaviour 126 (+14.5%).

A police spokesman said: “Although there has been a 23% increase in the total number of offences committed in the Wolds Weighton ward; it is positive to see that there has been a reduction in the criminal damage, sexual offences and ASB categories.

“It is also worth noting that although there has been a large percentage increase in the drug offences, shop theft, TFMV and TOMV categories there has only actually been a small increase in the number of offences committed.

“The Pocklington Provincial ward experiences a relatively low level of crime compared to other areas served by Humberside Police.

“Although there has been a year on year increase in burglary, criminal damage, TOMV, theft, violence and ASB, closer analysis of the figures show that there has only been a marginal increase in most categories.”

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link, also details of any particular crimes or series of crimes of note.