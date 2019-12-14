Police patrols target anti-social behaviour

The Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police Teams are operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and other criminal activities.

The patrols will be operating on a regular basis throughout December and January while team members will be out and about in the community.

The teams meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

These meetings are regularly attended by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Youth and Family Support, housing officers, Environmental Health and the East Riding Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Officers share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular those identified as causing the most harm to the community.

The teams are operating high visibility patrols of the Market Weighton Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour (ASB).

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons.

Officers will continue patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour. Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

In Pocklington , officers will be on patrol in the town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the Tennis Club (reports of anti-social behaviour, (ASB) and town car parks (reports of anti-social behaviour).

Here are the latest crime figures (from November 2018 to October 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 706 cases (+11.9%); burglary 64 (-11.1%); criminal damage 85 (-2.3%); drug offences 9 (+28.6%); shop theft 5 (-54.5%); sexual offences 29 (=); theft from motor vehicle 10 (-44.4%); theft of motor vehicle 4 (-50%); other thefts 74 (+25.4%); violence against the person 332 (+19.9%); anti-social behaviour 82 (-27.4%).

Pocklington: All offences 601 cases (-8.4%); burglary 61 (+22.2%); criminal damage 97 (-19.2%); drug offences 3 (-50%); shop theft 22 (+83.3%); sexual offences 17 (-39.3%); thefts from motor vehicle 16 (=) thefts of motor vehicle 2 (-50%); other thefts 89 (+8.5%); violence against the person 224 (-17.9%); anti-social behaviour 117 (-16.4%).

ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.