Police patrols tackle anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams will be operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity.

The patrols will be operating throughout June and July to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Pocklington, the patrols will include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

In Market Weighton, officers will be conducting regular patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road car park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Here are the latest crime figures (May 2018 to April 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 710 cases (+26.3%); burglary 78 (+44.4%); criminal damage 78 (-15.2%); drug offences 12 (+300%); shop theft 7 (=); sexual offences 33 (-17.9%); theft from motor vehicle 16 (+6.7%); theft of motor vehicle 9 (+125%); other thefts 65 (+25%); violence against the person 319 (+25.12%); anti-social behaviour 90 (-33.8%).

A police spokesman said: “It is positive to see that there has been month on month decreases in all offence categories excluding drug offences, sexual offences and theft from motor vehicle. It is also worth noting that although some categories show that there has been a large percentage increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being so low.”

Pocklington: All offences 674 cases (+28.9%); burglary 61 (+27.1%); criminal damage 117 (+28.6%); drug offences 3 (-62.5%); shop theft 12 (-25%); sexual offences 19 (-48.6%); thefts from motor vehicle 14 (-17.6%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 85 (+23.2%); violence against the person 285 (+55.7); anti-social behaviour 127 (+8.5%).

A spokesman said: “The Pocklington Provincial ward experiences a relatively low level of crime compared to other areas served by Humberside Police. Although there has been a year on year increase in burglary, criminal damage, TOMV, theft, violence and ASB, closer analysis of the figures show that there has only been a marginal increase in most categories.”