Police officers use drone during Wolds patrols following reports of poaching
The Humberside Police rural task force team used a specialist drone from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service to conduct patrols around the Yorkshire Wolds on Friday night (August 20).
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 8:00 am
The action followed recent reports of night time poaching and vehicle tracks across fields in the area.
A police spokesman, via Facebook, said: “Rural task force officers together with Driffield Community Farmwatch volunteers, Humberside Police Specials, and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service drone support, conducted rural patrols around the Yorkshire Wolds following recent reports of night time poaching and vehicle wheelings within fields.”