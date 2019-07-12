Police officers out on patrol in Market Weighton, Pocklington and surrounding areas

The Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams will be operating high visibility patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and any other criminal activity.

The patrols will be operating on a regular basis to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Market Weighton, officers will be conducting regular patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road car park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

In Pocklington, the patrols will include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks.

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Here are the latest crime figures (June 2018 to May 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 713 cases (+24.2%); burglary 75 (+29.3%); criminal damage 84 (-8.7%); drug offences 12 (+300%); shop theft 7 (=); sexual offences 31 (+10.7%); theft from motor vehicle 14 (-22.2%); theft of motor vehicle 8 (+60%); other thefts 64 (+30.6%); violence against the person 326 (+24.4%); anti-social behaviour 82 (-43.8%).

A police spokesman said: “It is positive to see that all offence categories excluding Burglary, Criminal Damage and ASB have either experienced no change or a reduction in the number of offences in May compared to April.

“It is also worth noting that although some categories show that there has been a large percentage increase in crime compared to last year, this is primarily due to the number of offences committed last year being so low.”

Pocklington: All offences 655 cases (+21.1%); burglary 61 (+15.1%); criminal damage 108 (+10.2%); drug offences 3 (-50%); shop theft 13 (-13.3%); sexual offences 22 (-31.3%); thefts from motor vehicle 13 (-18.8%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 84 (+16.7%); violence against the person 277 (+42.8); anti-social behaviour 127 (+10.4%).

The spokesman said: “In Pocklington it is positive to see that all offence categories excluding Sexual Offences and TOMV have either experienced no change or a reduction in the number of offences.

“Although overall crime figures have increased compared to the previous 12 months this is largely driven by a change in police recording practices.”

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the ‘Find your Neighbourhood’ link.