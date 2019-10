Police officers from the local neighbourhood teams will be attending events to meet members of the public.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be at Market Weighton Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 6 between 11am and noon. She will also be at the Wetwang Coffee Morning on Tuesday, October 29 between 10.30am and noon.

PCSO Nicola Cliffe will be at Market Weighton Library on Wednesday, November 27 (noon to 1pm).