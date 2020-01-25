Police officers are operating regular town patrols to combat crime

The Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Neighbourhood Police teams are conducting regular patrols to deter any anti-social behaviour and other criminal activities.

The patrols will be operating on a regular basis throughout February while team members will be out and about in the community.

The teams meet regularly with partners to ensure they have a multi-agency approach to local issues, individuals and problem solving.

These meetings are regularly attended by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Youth and Family Support, housing officers, Environmental Health and the East Riding Anti-Social Behaviour Team.

Officers share information and resources to deal with local neighbourhood issues, in particular those identified as causing the most harm to the community.

In Pocklington, officers will be on patrol in the town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour, (ASB) and town car parks (reports of anti-social behaviour).

The teams are operating high visibility patrols of the Market Weighton town centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour (ASB).

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers will continue patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour. Anyone caught engaging in such activities will be dealt with jointly with the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Here are the latest crime figures (from January 2019 to December 2019):

Market Weighton: All offences 716 cases (+12.4%); burglary 60 (-23.1%); criminal damage 96 (+20%); drug offences 8 (=); shop theft 7 (-36.4); sexual offences 23 (-36.1); theft from motor vehicle 9 (-50%); theft of motor vehicle 5 (-37.5%); other thefts 78 (+32.2%); violence against the person 334 (+23.7%); anti-social behaviour 76 (-30.3%).

Pocklington: All offences 590 cases (-14.5%); burglary 62 (+6.9%); criminal damage 98 (-22.2%); drug offences 3 (=); shop theft 23 (+91.7%); sexual offences 17 (-41.4%); thefts from motor vehicle 17 (+13.3%) thefts of motor vehicle 2 (-33.3%); other thefts 86 (+8.9%); violence against the person 209 (-27.4%); anti-social behaviour 98 (-27.9%).

○ ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link.