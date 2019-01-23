Police night patrols to combat criminals

Officers from the Pocklington and Wolds Weighton Community Policing Teams are currently carrying out high visibility evening patrols across the region.

They will be operating throughout January and February to tackle anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

In Pocklington, police patrols include regular checks on the peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Patrols are also targeting vehicle related nuisance and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

In Market Weighton, officers are operating high visibility patrols around the town centre and peripheral areas.

These patrols include regular checks on the High Street and peripheral areas of Londesborough Road Car Park, Scotts Croft Memorial Park, the town council building area and the area surrounding the Giant Bradley statue (periodic reports of youths causing annoyance).

Officers are also continuing patrols in the areas of Aspen Close, the park, the monkey run and football field due to regular reports of low level anti-social behaviour.

Meanwhile, PCSO Nicola Cliffe, one of the PCSOs responsible forpolicing the Wolds Weighton ward, will be holding a surgery at Sancton Village Hall on Tuesday 5 February between 11am to noon.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be at Market Weighton Methodist Church on Wednesday 6 March between 11am and noon to discuss any local issues.

Latest crime figures (January 2018 to December 2018):

Market Weighton: All offences 636 cases (+16.3%); burglary 78 (+32.2%); criminal damage 80 (+23.1%); drug offences 7 (+40%); shop theft 11 (+10%); sexual offences 35 (+34.6%); theft from motor vehicle 18 (+50%); theft of motor vehicle 8 (+100%); other thefts 59 (+28.3%); violence against the person 270 (+2.3%); anti-social behaviour 109 (-6.8%).

Pocklington: All offences 689 cases (+53.1%); burglary 58 (+26.1%); criminal damage 126 (+77.5%); drug offences 3 (-66.7%); shop theft 12 (-29.4%); sexual offences 29 (+16%); thefts from motor vehicle 15 (+7.1%) thefts of motor vehicle 3 (+50%); other thefts 79 (+12.9%); violence against the person 287 (+93.9); anti-social behaviour 136 (+44.7%).

Detailed crime and ASB data for your area can be obtained by visiting www.police.uk and following the Find your Neighbourhood’ link, also details of any particular crimes or series of crimes of note.