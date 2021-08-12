Police looking to identify man after ‘attempted robbery’ in Beverley
Humberside Police is appealing for help to identify a man following an alleged robbery on an elderly man in a car park of a food hall on Butcher’s Row, in the centre of Beverley yesterday (Wednesday, August 11) at approximately 3pm.
A police spokesman said: “Police officers were called by a witness who reported seeing a man grab an elderly victim by the shoulder and take his wallet from him before attempting to leave.
“The victim grabbed the suspect, who then dropped the wallet and made off from the area.
“The man is of medium build, white male, with grey hair, wearing a blue jacket and jeans, with a tattoo on his right hand.
“A second suspect was seen with the male who is described as having dark hair and wearing a body warmer.
“Anyone who may have any information about the incident or if you know who this man is, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting investigation reference 16/80274/21.”