Police issue alert over rogue traders in Pocklington and Market Weighton areas

The Pocklington and Market Weighton Neighbourhood police teams are warning residents about potential rogue traders in the area.

Over the last couple of months police officers have received several reports of a building company cold calling at peoples’ doors asking if they want work doing.

Examples have been for replacement windows and doors, roofing and conservatories.

A price has been agreed between residents and a company rep for the work to be carried out.

They are then asking for bank debit details so that the invoice can be paid in instalments. They also often add extra payments of several thousand pounds which are not agreed by the customer at the time.

There have also been recent reports of suspicious cold callers; males knocking at doors, who appear to be targeting addresses without cars on the driveway, to deliver leaflets in the Pocklington, Barmby Moor and Market Weighton areas.

A police spokesman said: “Don’t be pushed into agreeing anything if you’re unsure, and always check the small print.

“This arrangement is a civil agreement between two parties, however if you’re not happy with any work being undertaken you are entitled to complain.

“You can seek advice and report your issues to Trading Standards on Citizen’s Advice Consumer Helpline 03454 040506. If you feel you are being scammed, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

“We recommend that you get several quotes before considering any potential work you want carried out, and ask people you trust for recommendations of reliable local traders.”

○ Visit the Humberside Police website at www.humberside.police.uk/information-advice for detailed crime prevention advice.